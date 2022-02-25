COVID-19: Peterborough reports 10 hospitalized cases, 215 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported another 20 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released late Friday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:26 p.m., reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 59 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Feb. 23 when two deaths were reported.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 20 since the Thursday, Feb. 24 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 215 — down from 241 on Thursday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,585 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday afternoon reported 10 inpatients with COVID-19 — one more since Feb. 24. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022. The health unit on Friday reported 208 cumulative hospitalized cases (one more) since the pandemic’s beginning and 34 cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 46 more since Thursday. The 5,311 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 94.6 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and to adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 330,582 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87 per cent have one dose; 83.5 per cent have two doses and 54 per cent have three doses.

87 per cent have one dose; 83.5 per cent have two doses and 54 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 89.8 per cent have one dose; 87.8 per cent have two doses and 61.5 per cent have three doses.

89.8 per cent have one dose; 87.8 per cent have two doses and 61.5 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 55.5 per cent have one dose and 34.2 per cent have two doses.

55.5 per cent have one dose and 34.2 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.1 per cent have one dose, 80 per cent have two doses and 9.3 per cent have three doses.

83.1 per cent have one dose, 80 per cent have two doses and 9.3 per cent have three doses. Doses: 123,199 residents have received a first dose while 118,296 have received two doses and 76,504 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: 18 pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and one pharmacy each in Lakefield, Norwood and Keene are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported on Friday, leaving the following seven active outbreaks:

Two outbreaks at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: One outbreak was declared Feb. 24 (details not available). The other was declared Feb. 17 at the Riverside 3 Home area, where there were 11 active cases (nine residents, two staff) reported on Feb. 23, up from six cases reported on Feb. 18 with five residents and one staff member.

in Peterborough: One outbreak was declared Feb. 24 (details not available). The other was declared Feb. 17 at the Riverside 3 Home area, where there were 11 active cases (nine residents, two staff) reported on Feb. 23, up from six cases reported on Feb. 18 with five residents and one staff member. Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22.

long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22. Congregate living facility (No. 26) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 20.

(No. 26) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 20. Congregate living facilit y (no. 25) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 17.

y (no. 25) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 17. Congregate living facility (No. 23) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 11

(No. 23) in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 11 Maple View Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Feb. 3

There have been 928 cases (three more since Thursday) associated with 108 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 147 cases in the past 30 days and 22 cases over the past seven days.

