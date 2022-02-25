Menu

Canada

Ontario to introduce legislation aimed at attracting skilled workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2022 2:12 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a press conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Thursday, January 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a press conference at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Thursday, January 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

LONDON, Ont. — Ontario plans to introduce legislation that would limit the amount of time skilled workers from other parts of Canada have to wait to get their credentials transferred to the province.

The Progressive Conservative government says workers in more than 30 professions who are credentialed in other provinces would see their papers processed “within a service standard of 30 days.”

Premier Doug Ford announced the proposed legislation during a news conference in London, Ont., Friday.

Read more: Ontario proposes to mandate disclosure of employee electronic surveillance

He says the bill is aimed at bringing more workers to the province, faster.

Ford says Ontario is facing a “historic labour shortage,” with nearly 340,000 unfilled jobs between July and September 2021.

He says the province must both invest in job training for those who already live here, and also make it easier for workers to move to Ontario and fill some of those positions.

“If our legislation is passed, skilled workers like engineers, architects and mechanics — the people who help build Ontario — will help fill critical jobs,” he said.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
