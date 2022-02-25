SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors forward Anunoby out with broken finger

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 25, 2022 1:49 pm

The Toronto Raptors say forward OG Anunoby has a broken right ring finger and will miss the team’s game tonight at Charlotte.

The Raptors confirmed Anunoby’s injury in the latest injury report. A timeline for his return was not immediately available.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'NBA legend Charles Oakley chats about his new memoir ‘The Last Enforcer’' NBA legend Charles Oakley chats about his new memoir ‘The Last Enforcer’

Anunoby is averaging a career-high 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds a game this season for Toronto and is a significant part of the team’s defence.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anunoby missed 14 games earlier this season with a left hip pointer.

The Raptors haven’t played since a 103-91 at Minnesota on Feb. 16 due to the NBA all-star break.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sports tagToronto Raptors tagBasketball tagNBA tagNational Basketball Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers