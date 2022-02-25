Menu

Canada

Josie Osborne named B.C.’s first minister of land, water and resource stewardship

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 3:20 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. creates new ministry for land stewardship' B.C. creates new ministry for land stewardship
The minister for the newly created position of Minister of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship was sworn in Friday in Victoria. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey with more on the new position.

Premier John Horgan has appointed Josie Osborne as the new minister of land, water and resource stewardship.

Osborne was sworn in Friday morning in a small ceremony at Government House.

The new ministry will be responsible for integrating economic development, reconciliation and environmental sustainability.

The creation of the ministry will allow the province to fulfill some of its commitments in the province’s Declaration on Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Click to play video: 'Tofino mayor on community one year after whale watching disaster' Tofino mayor on community one year after whale watching disaster
Tofino mayor on community one year after whale watching disaster – Oct 25, 2016

Read more: ‘It’s just craziness out there’ — Tofino and Ucluelet urging visitors to respect COVID-19 protocols

Osborne and her ministry will be responsible for aligning resource development policy with the law.

This will include Indigenous-led initiatives and consultation between industry and Indigenous communities.

Osborne, the former mayor of Tofino, will be replaced in municipal affairs with Nathan Cullen.

Cullen has been serving as the minister of state for lands and natural resource operations. Before that, he was a longtime federal NDP MP.

