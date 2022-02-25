Josie Osborne named B.C.’s first minister of land, water and resource stewardship

Send this page to someone via email

Premier John Horgan has appointed Josie Osborne as the new minister of land, water and resource stewardship.

Osborne was sworn in Friday morning in a small ceremony at Government House.

The new ministry will be responsible for integrating economic development, reconciliation and environmental sustainability.

The creation of the ministry will allow the province to fulfill some of its commitments in the province’s Declaration on Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Osborne and her ministry will be responsible for aligning resource development policy with the law.

This will include Indigenous-led initiatives and consultation between industry and Indigenous communities.

Osborne, the former mayor of Tofino, will be replaced in municipal affairs with Nathan Cullen.

Cullen has been serving as the minister of state for lands and natural resource operations. Before that, he was a longtime federal NDP MP.