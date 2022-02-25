Show of Hearts 2022 stories – Day 2

Send this page to someone via email

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Variety Show of Hearts continues to meet the needs of children around the province.

To meet the increased need for help, Variety will be holding a three-day event, kicking off today on Global BC where viewers will meet some of the amazing kids they’ve helped in 2022.

Stories will run on Global News Morning, Global News at Noon and Global News Hour at 6.

Viewers will then get to meet more of B.C.’s kids when the 56th Annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon airs on Global BC on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Here are the stories from day two:

Entertainers have lent their support to Variety over the 56-year history of the Telethon. This year, Canadian music icon Colin James brings his rockin’ blues to the Show of Hearts Stage.

5:17 Colin James performs on the 2022 Show of Hearts Colin James performs on the 2022 Show of Hearts