Show of Hearts 2022 stories – Day 2

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 1:48 pm
Colin James View image in full screen
Colin James will be performing at the Variety Show of Hearts Telethon on Saturday. Global News

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Variety Show of Hearts continues to meet the needs of children around the province.

To meet the increased need for help, Variety will be holding a three-day event, kicking off today on Global BC where viewers will meet some of the amazing kids they’ve helped in 2022.

Stories will run on Global News Morning, Global News at Noon and Global News Hour at 6.

Viewers will then get to meet more of B.C.’s kids when the 56th Annual Variety Show of Hearts Telethon airs on Global BC on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Read more: Show of Hearts 2022 stories – Day 1

Here are the stories from day two:

Entertainers have lent their support to Variety over the 56-year history of the Telethon. This year, Canadian music icon Colin James brings his rockin’ blues to the Show of Hearts Stage.

Click to play video: 'Colin James performs on the 2022 Show of Hearts' Colin James performs on the 2022 Show of Hearts
Colin James performs on the 2022 Show of Hearts
