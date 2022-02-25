Menu

Canada

Regina’s Rink on Wascana closing for the season

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 12:44 pm
The last days for skating at the Rink on Wascana in Regina are on Saturday and Sunday. View image in full screen
The last days for skating at the Rink on Wascana in Regina are on Saturday and Sunday. File / Global News

Free skating at the Rink on Wascana in Regina is coming to an end.

The rink is closing for the season on Monday, Feb. 28.

The last days for skating are on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Read more: Rink on Wascana officially opens in Regina

Free skating lessons are being held Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The rink officially opened just over a month ago at the legislative landing at Wascana Park.

Run by the Provincial Capital Commission, it offered visitors the chance to stay active during the winter.

This was the first year the rink was in operation and officials said it will be back next season.

Click to play video: 'Rink on Wascana officially opens in Regina' Rink on Wascana officially opens in Regina
Rink on Wascana officially opens in Regina – Jan 21, 2022
