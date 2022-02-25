Regina’s Rink on Wascana closing for the season

Send this page to someone via email

Free skating at the Rink on Wascana in Regina is coming to an end.

The rink is closing for the season on Monday, Feb. 28.

The last days for skating are on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Free skating lessons are being held Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The rink officially opened just over a month ago at the legislative landing at Wascana Park.

Run by the Provincial Capital Commission, it offered visitors the chance to stay active during the winter.

This was the first year the rink was in operation and officials said it will be back next season.

