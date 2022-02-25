COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Wellesley will soon cease operations

Send this page to someone via email

Just over a week after announcing a closing date for its largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Waterloo Region has announced that another clinic will also be shut down soon.

Last Thursday, the region said that the Cambridge Pinebush clinic would shut down at the end of April and on Friday it said the clinic in Wellesley would close even sooner.

After being in existence for close to a year, the Wellesley vaccination clinic in Elmira will close in eight days.

“Dr. Jennifer Jones, Tracy Crowther and all of the Wellesley vaccination clinic staff and volunteers have done amazing work administering vaccines in our rural community,” Wellesley Mayor Joe Nowak stated.

“Their dedicated, caring and compassionate approach has been brought to my attention by many people who attended the clinic.”

The region says staff from the clinic also worked to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to older adults and priority populations in their own homes, as they eventually gave 34,700 jabs.

“The Wellesley vaccination clinic has been essential and critical to the success of the vaccine rollout,” said Vickie Murray, who is leading the region’s vaccine distribution rollout.

“Thanks to the support of Dr. Jennifer Jones, Tracy Crowther and the entire team, we’ve been able to successfully bring vaccines to the townships and our rural communities.”

