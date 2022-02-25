Fort Macleod meat-processing plant has licence suspended

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has suspended the Safe Food for Canadians (SFC) licence, effective Feb. 17, for a meat-processing plant in Fort Macleod, Alta.

In an emailed release Friday, the CFIA said Bouvry Exports Calgary Ltd. failed to comply with regulations related to operational sanitation procedures to prevent cross-contamination of food, and preventative control measures for the detection of E. coli and temperature deviation in carcasses.

The CFIA also determined there was a risk of injury to the public if the company “continued to conduct the activities identified in the licence.”

The licence can be reinstated once the proper corrective measures are taken by Bouvry Exports, but can also be cancelled if that does not happen within 90 days.

Licences can also be cancelled when the licence holder is notified of grounds for cancellation, and given an opportunity to be heard.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to Bouvry Exports on Feb. 23 and 25 for comment, but has not yet received a response.

The company closed the Fort Macleod plant for a week in May 2020 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Occupational Health and Safety issued three orders related to COVID-19 procedures, and safety at the facility.

The CFIA says as of Friday morning, there were no food recalls related to the Feb. 17 licence suspension.