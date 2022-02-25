Kim Kardashian seeks to expedite Kanye West divorce, says he’s causing her ’emotional distress’

Kim Kardashian is trying to get her divorce over and done with.

On Wednesday, the reality star pushed back on Kanye West‘s request to delay their divorce proceedings in a new court filing, arguing that he is causing her “emotional distress.”

“I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” Kardashian said in the filing, which was obtained by Rolling Stone.

“Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path, which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

Story continues below advertisement

0:58 Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West – Feb 19, 2021

Making clear that, in her view, their marriage is irreparable, Kardashian also refuted claims by West that his finances would be harmed if they were divorced.

“While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not,” Kardashian said.

“I ask that the court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

Story continues below advertisement

Added in the filing, “It is Mr. West’s ‘bitterness and unhappiness’ that Ms. Kardashian seeks relief from.”

Last week, West filed a request with a judge to deny Kardashian’s request to be declared legally single amid the proceedings.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 2.