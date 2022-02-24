Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario NDP slams government for not following transit vehicle Canadian content rule

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2022 4:01 pm
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath looks on inside the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto, Ont. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. View image in full screen
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath looks on inside the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto, Ont. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jack Boland POOL IMAGE

Ontario‘s Opposition New Democrats are criticizing the government for not following a rule that transit vehicles bought with provincial funding must have at least 25 per cent Canadian content.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said in question period Thursday that a request for proposals for the Ontario Line subway project was leaked to her party and shows that the Canadian content requirement is being lowered to 10 per cent.

Read more: Highway 404 corridor extension, Ontario Line expansion among potential long-term transport projects

Government officials who were not authorized to speak on the record say an exception was made in this case because the kind of automated trains being sought for the Ontario Line are not made in Canada.

The officials say this is not the first time the government has made an exception to this rule, for example in seeking electrified or hydrogen-powered locomotives to pull train cars on a GO rail expansion.

Story continues below advertisement

Horwath says not adhering to the 25 per cent Canadian content rule for transit vehicles puts good-paying jobs such as those at Alstom in Thunder Bay, Ont., at risk.

Associate Minister of Transportation Stan Cho says the rule itself has not been changed and that overall, the majority of the Ontario Line project will still be manufactured in Canada.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
NDP tagontario ndp tagAndrew Horwath tagcanadian transit vehicles tagGO rail tagOntario Line subway project tagontario transit vehicles tagtransit vehicles tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers