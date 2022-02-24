Experts and disability advocate warn N.S. reopening too quickly, while others say move is ‘great’

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax-area disability advocate and photographer Paul Vienneau felt “wary” when hearing Nova Scotia would lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21.

“It kind of feels like the government is putting us all is in one small room and then backing us out and closing the door,” he says in an interview.

While immunocompromised himself, Vienneau is also worried about his aging parents, who have underlying health conditions.

“I honestly don’t know if masks should be here to stay, but … I don’t feel comfortable just sweeping all of this off the table so abruptly after all we’ve been through,” he says. “If we pop the genie out of the bottle and go to stuff it back in and put the cork on, I don’t know how we’re going to be able to do that.”

Premier Tim Houston called it a “return to normalcy” when announcing the plan Wednesday, and acknowledged the “divided” environment the world is in, which has recently seen protests against COVID-19 mandates.

“No matter the emotions you are experiencing right now, we can all agree that this has been a long, long run,” said Houston.

He said “assuming everything stays on course,” restrictions will slowly begin to ease, with all restrictions set to be lifted by March 21.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer, says though the mask mandate will be lifted, he’s still recommending people wear them.

The proof of vaccination requirement for non-essential or “discretionary” activities and events is lifted Monday.

Experts warn the move is too fast

While easing restrictions as the COVID-19 situation improves can be a good thing, some experts warn the moves Nova Scotia is making are happening too fast.

“Vaccinations, masks … we can’t take our foot off the gas pedal for these. We still need them,” says Dr. Christopher Labos, a cardiologist and epidemiologist based in Montreal. “And we can adjust our policies going forward, but to get rid of all measures completely, when there’s still a lot of circulating COVID, when there is a very real risk of a future variant, I think that’s a potentially very problematic thing.”

Dr. Colin Furness, a Toronto-based infection control epidemiologist, says his bigger concern relates to mask mandates being removed, especially in the classroom.

“This is a new era of do-it-yourself public health,” he says.

For people uncomfortable with the pace of things, wearing an N95 or KN95 mask will help.

“These kinds of masks are very effective at protecting the wearer,” as long as they fit well, he says.

“There are a lot of people — say, everybody under five years old, people with compromised immune systems, the elderly — there’s a lot of people who have a lot to be concerned about,” Furness says.

“And so what we’re saying with relieving these restrictions is not that the pandemic is over, (but) that it’s everyone for themselves and this is not great public health policy. Obviously, we can’t wear masks until the end of time, but I do believe it is too soon.”

Others eager to ‘take this step forward’

Folks who agreed to speak with Global News on Quinpool Road in Halifax Thursday might have some reservations, but generally, appear to be in favour of the move.

“I think the time has come that we have to take this step forward,” says Don Fisher.

Leonard Liu, a student in Halifax, says he’s “a little bit worried, but … I can’t make a conclusion now, so maybe let us see.”

“I, personally, think it’s great,” says Noah Tye. “I’m a musician so I’m pretty happy to get back to some form of normalcy.”

“I think Nova Scotia has done a great job and it’s time for us to get back to being alive again,” says Laura Burke.

“I’m glad, a little apprehensive, but overall, I’m pleased,” says George-Anne Merrill. “But I still will wear my mask.”

— with files from Rebecca Lau