Health

Five new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Thursday as ICU volumes spike

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 3:14 pm

Manitoba reported another five deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, amid falling hospitalizations but rising ICU volumes.

The provincial death toll associated with the pandemic now stands at 1,668.

Hospitalizations continued their drop from an early-February peak, with 524 Manitobans now in hospital because of, or with, the virus – 19 fewer than Wednesday.

Read more: Manitoba planning gradual return to normal health services as COVID-19 cases decline

However, the number of people receiving intensive care jumped by three, to 32.

Additionally, seven more people are in Manitoba’s ICUs overall in the past 24 hours.

However, more than two thousand Manitobans rolled up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday:

