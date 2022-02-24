Five new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Thursday as ICU volumes spike

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba reported another five deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, amid falling hospitalizations but rising ICU volumes.

The provincial death toll associated with the pandemic now stands at 1,668.

Hospitalizations continued their drop from an early-February peak, with 524 Manitobans now in hospital because of, or with, the virus – 19 fewer than Wednesday.

However, the number of people receiving intensive care jumped by three, to 32.

Additionally, seven more people are in Manitoba’s ICUs overall in the past 24 hours.

However, more than two thousand Manitobans rolled up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday:

On the vaccination front, 2,337 doses were recorded Wednesday: First dose: 223

Second dose: 844

Third dose: 1,270 — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) February 24, 2022