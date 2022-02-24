COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 1,407 cases last week, 372 in hospital Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan government officials have released the weekly COVID-19 data for the timeframe of Feb. 13 through Feb. 19, showing 1,407 PCR-confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 37 deaths.

The government ceased daily reporting earlier this month.

Of the new deaths, data shows 70 per cent were among those aged 80 and older.

A total of 9,142 laboratory tests were performed, which amounts to 7.6 tests per 1,000 population.

Regina reported the most new cases with 295, followed by Saskatoon with 237.

There were 162 variants of concern (VOCs) identified by whole genome sequencing, all of which were Omicron.

According to the report, as of Wednesday, 372 people were in hospital with COVID-19, including 27 in the ICU. Of the 372 hospitalizations, 204 are considered incidental infections, meaning they were admitted for other health reasons.

Health officials reported seven confirmed new COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care and care home settings, which is almost one-third of the 22 outbreaks that were reported the previous week.

As of Feb. 19, 80.1 per cent of residents aged five and older had completed a COVID-19 vaccination series, and 85.5 per cent had at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

Among residents aged 18 and older, 50.4 per cent have received at least one booster dose of vaccine.

On the Public Health Agency of Canada’s epidemiology update, Saskatchewan is currently marked as “N/A” for COVID-19 daily cases, deaths and tests performed.

The province stated that the public health orders, including the requirement of masking in designated indoor public spaces, will remain in effect until the end of day, Sunday, Feb. 27. All public health orders will be removed as of Monday, Feb. 28.

Public health continues to encourage Saskatchewan residents to take preventative measures – namely physical distancing, handwashing and mask-wearing – that have proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

