Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pregnant Kelowna woman was ‘intentionally shot multiple times’ in 2017, says coroner

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 4:49 pm
Russia Nicholson's 2017 cause of death has been revealed. View image in full screen
Russia Nicholson's 2017 cause of death has been revealed. Global News

It’s been more than four years since Russia Nicholson’s body was discovered in a Kelowna orchard, and the case remains open.

On Thursday, however, further insight into her final moments on Oct. 11, 2017 was made available through the release of a coroner’s report.

“Nicholson was in an orchard field when she was intentionally shot multiple times by another person or persons who then fled the scene. Ms. Nicholson died at the scene as a result of her injuries,” reads the report from the B.C. Coroner’s office.

Read more: Kelowna murder victim identified

“Her body was discovered a number of hours later by a passerby.”

Trending Stories

While the outcome of the coroner’s investigation is now known, the RCMP investigation continues.

Story continues below advertisement

“The coroner’s investigation and the police Investigation are separate but parallel investigations. Although the coroner’s investigation is completed, the police investigation is not,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in an emailed statement.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP confirm woman’s death was murder

The investigation into the murder of Nicholson is active and ongoing, she said, adding that in order to protect its integrity, police will not be releasing any further details on the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the death of Russia Nicholson is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300.

Nicholson was just 23 years old. She was five months pregnant when she was killed. She was found near Cooper Road, in plain view, just feet from the sidewalk.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagMurder tagKelowna RCMP tagOrchard tagKelowna Murder tagKelowna Homicide tagpregnant woman killed tagrussia nicholson tagBC Coroners Office tagOkanagan Homicide tagKelowna cold case tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers