Pregnant Kelowna woman was ‘intentionally shot multiple times’ in 2017, says coroner

It’s been more than four years since Russia Nicholson’s body was discovered in a Kelowna orchard, and the case remains open.

On Thursday, however, further insight into her final moments on Oct. 11, 2017 was made available through the release of a coroner’s report.

“Nicholson was in an orchard field when she was intentionally shot multiple times by another person or persons who then fled the scene. Ms. Nicholson died at the scene as a result of her injuries,” reads the report from the B.C. Coroner’s office.

“Her body was discovered a number of hours later by a passerby.”

While the outcome of the coroner’s investigation is now known, the RCMP investigation continues.

“The coroner’s investigation and the police Investigation are separate but parallel investigations. Although the coroner’s investigation is completed, the police investigation is not,” Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in an emailed statement.

The investigation into the murder of Nicholson is active and ongoing, she said, adding that in order to protect its integrity, police will not be releasing any further details on the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the death of Russia Nicholson is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 250-762-3300.

Nicholson was just 23 years old. She was five months pregnant when she was killed. She was found near Cooper Road, in plain view, just feet from the sidewalk.