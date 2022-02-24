Assiniboine Park Zoo auctions paw print art for International Polar Bear Day

Send this page to someone via email

Assiniboine Park Zoo will be auctioning off paw print art in honour of International Polar Bear Day.

“International Polar Bear Day brings awareness to how polar bears in our province are being impacted by climate change,” said Grant Furniss, senior director of animal care and conservation.

“This is a great opportunity for Zoo visitors to connect with our bears and learn about polar bear conservation and how they can help polar bears in the wild.”

The paw print piece, by Star the polar bear, will be on display at Wild Things Unique Gifts at the zoo entrance.

Bids for the artwork will open on Feb. 26 and close at the end of March.

On Sunday, the zoo will also have special polar bear handprint craft kits to do at home along with a polar bear scavenger hunt.

All proceeds and donations will go toward the Assiniboine Park Conservancy’s Polar Bear Rescue and Care Team.