Canada

Assiniboine Park Zoo auctions paw print art for International Polar Bear Day

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 12:21 pm
A female polar bear leads her two cubs through a patch of colourful fireweed in a handout photo. During summer, with no sea-ice to hunt on, polar bears in this area are restricted to the shores of Hudson Bay in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BBC Earth MANDATORY CREDIT.

Assiniboine Park Zoo will be auctioning off paw print art in honour of International Polar Bear Day.

“International Polar Bear Day brings awareness to how polar bears in our province are being impacted by climate change,” said Grant Furniss, senior director of animal care and conservation.

“This is a great opportunity for Zoo visitors to connect with our bears and learn about polar bear conservation and how they can help polar bears in the wild.”

Read more: Scientists unite in an effort to prevent polar bear extinction

The paw print piece, by Star the polar bear, will be on display at Wild Things Unique Gifts at the zoo entrance.

Bids for the artwork will open on Feb. 26 and close at the end of March.

Read more: ‘I love polar bears’: Saskatoon sculptor uses deck as setting for polar bear sculpture

On Sunday, the zoo will also have special polar bear handprint craft kits to do at home along with a polar bear scavenger hunt.

All proceeds and donations will go toward the Assiniboine Park Conservancy’s Polar Bear Rescue and Care Team.

