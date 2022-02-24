100 cattle perish in Warwick Township fire: Lambton County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton County OPP say roughly 100 cattle died in a “non-suspicious” fire.

Police and Warwick Fire and Rescue said flames had engulfed a barn northeast of Watford when they arrived at 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The farm is located on Egremont Road, just northeast of Watford, which is partway between Sarnia and London, Ont.

No humans were injured, police said, but about 100 cattle perished. Police did not specify if the cattle were cows or bulls.

While the fire has been deemed non-suspicious, an exact cause of the fire has not been provided, nor has a damage estimate.

The Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified, OPP said.