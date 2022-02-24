Menu

Canada

100 cattle perish in Warwick Township fire: Lambton County OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 24, 2022 12:02 pm
file generic cows
FILE - An undated photo of cattle. Brandon Swanson/The Chronicle via AP/File

Lambton County OPP say roughly 100 cattle died in a “non-suspicious” fire.

Police and Warwick Fire and Rescue said flames had engulfed a barn northeast of Watford when they arrived at 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

The farm is located on Egremont Road, just northeast of Watford, which is partway between Sarnia and London, Ont.

Read more: Several animals saved after passerby alerts owners to barn fire in Townsend, Ont.

No humans were injured, police said, but about 100 cattle perished. Police did not specify if the cattle were cows or bulls.

While the fire has been deemed non-suspicious, an exact cause of the fire has not been provided, nor has a damage estimate.

The Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified, OPP said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
