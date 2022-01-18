Menu

Canada

Several animals saved after passerby alerts owners to barn fire in Townsend, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 18, 2022 9:24 am
townsend barn fire good samaritan jarvis norfolk county port dover View image in full screen
OPP say a Good Samaritan notified the owners of the fire on Jan. 17, 2022. via OPP_WR/Twitter

A barn fire in Townsend, northeast of Port Dover, Ont., could have been much worse were it not for a considerate passerby, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said an engulfed barn was reported at Cockshutt Road near McMichael Road shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

Read more: No animals or people harmed in Westminster Drive barn blaze; $750K in damage estimated

“Preliminary stages have indicated right now that a Good Samaritan saw this fire happening, pulled into the residence and started beeping their horn to alert the residents of the home,” Sanchuk said.

“(The residents) came out of the house, and as a result, it looks like several animals were saved from that barn fire.”

Police did not say what kind of animals were housed in the barn and it is unclear if all of the animals were evacuated but police said that volunteer firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the home on the property.

A section of roadway was closed until just after 10 p.m. Monday. Neither a damage estimate nor a suspected cause is available yet.

