Several animals saved after passerby alerts owners to barn fire in Townsend, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A barn fire in Townsend, northeast of Port Dover, Ont., could have been much worse were it not for a considerate passerby, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said an engulfed barn was reported at Cockshutt Road near McMichael Road shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.

“Preliminary stages have indicated right now that a Good Samaritan saw this fire happening, pulled into the residence and started beeping their horn to alert the residents of the home,” Sanchuk said.

“(The residents) came out of the house, and as a result, it looks like several animals were saved from that barn fire.”

Police did not say what kind of animals were housed in the barn and it is unclear if all of the animals were evacuated but police said that volunteer firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the home on the property.

Story continues below advertisement

A section of roadway was closed until just after 10 p.m. Monday. Neither a damage estimate nor a suspected cause is available yet.

Good Samaritan alerts residents of barn fire and saves animals. Cockshutt Road is closed between McMichael Road and Con 6 of Townsend as @NorfolkCoFire battle fully engulfed barn Fire. Please avoid the area and do not go around #OPP vehicles. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/VrSbQLBobo — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 18, 2022