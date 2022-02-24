Ukrainian-Manitobans horrified, shocked at events unfolding in Europe

Send this page to someone via email

Separated by more than 7,000 kilometres, many Ukrainian-Manitobans spent a sleepless night Wednesday – praying, reaching out to loved ones and watching in shock – as news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reached the province.

“For everyone who has family back in Ukraine — this night was just horrifying,” Dmytro Malyk with the Manitoba chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, told Global News Thursday morning.

Manitoba is home to more than 180,000 people of Ukrainian descent, and Myroslava Pidhirnyj is among them.

The Winnipegger, whose extended family and friends live in western Ukraine, is in disbelief that Russia’s attack is playing out country-wide.

“(My family) didn’t anticipate being hit at this time,” Pidhirnyj told 680 CJOB. “It came from the north. It came from the east, and it came from the south.”

Those living in western Ukraine felt relatively safe from Russian troops, Pidhirnyj said.

“There’s a lot of trepidation.”

Despite some being caught off guard, Ukrainians will be willing to fight for their freedom, she said.

“Ukrainians are a tough breed, and we value our freedom and our democracy very much.”

Manitoba politicians standing with Ukraine

Premier Heather Stefanson condemned Russia for violating Ukraine’s sovereignty and pledged to back the federal government in imposing economic sanctions on Russia and in sending Canadian military equipment to Ukraine.

“It is unacceptable behaviour,” Stefanson said in a Thursday news release.

“It is hard to imagine how difficult watching the news must be for so many Manitobans who have loved ones in Ukraine,” she said.

“I share your concerns, and Manitoba will support the federal government in everything it can to pressure Russia to end its aggression and restore peace in the region.”

Stefanson also supports Canada’s decision to give financial loans to Ukraine, the release said.

It’s hard to imagine how difficult watching the news must be for so many Manitobans who have loved ones in Ukraine. Manitoba condemns—in the strongest terms—the actions of Russian aggression. We join the federal government in calling on Russia to end its invasion. — Heather Stefanson 🇺🇦 (@HStefansonMB) February 24, 2022

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman also voiced his support for Ukraine and Winnipeg’s Ukrainian-Canadian community in a Thursday morning tweet, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move “a brutal act of war in Europe.”

