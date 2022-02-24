Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick expert report on mystery brain disorder to be released today

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2022 7:42 am
Click to play video: 'N.B. patients get letters saying they don’t have mystery brain illness' N.B. patients get letters saying they don’t have mystery brain illness
A growing number of patients who may suffer from New Brunswick’s alleged mystery neurological disease are receiving letters from the province telling them they do not have the illness. As Suzanne Lapointe reports, it’s leaving them and their loved ones confused and searching for answers.

The report from a committee of doctors reviewing possible cases of a mysterious neurological disease in New Brunswick is to be released today.

The oversight committee of six neurologists was appointed last October after questions were raised about the existence of a mystery brain syndrome.

Read more: New Brunswick removing patients from supposed ‘mystery brain disease’ cluster

Health officials had initially alerted the province’s doctors last March about a potentially new neurological syndrome, and a cluster of 48 patients was identified with symptoms such as rapidly progressing dementia, muscle spasms and atrophy.

Trending Stories

However the provincial Health Department website says autopsies on six of the nine patients who have died confirmed they died of known causes.

Families of the 48 patients are to meet virtually with Health Minister Dorothy Shephard ahead of the report’s publication.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New Brunswick group affected by mysterious brain disease frustrated

Over the past week, many of the patients have received letters from the committee to say they don’t have an unknown neurological condition and should contact their doctor for more details.

Some of the families says the government has an ethical obligation to do a full scientific study in order to provide answers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
brain disease tagmysterious brain disease tagneurological syndrome tagNeurological Disease tagmystery brain disease tagnew brunswick brain disease tagNew Brunswick Neurological Syndrome tagbrain illness tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers