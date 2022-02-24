Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Babies born to identical twin parents are cousins — and genetic brothers too

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 9:32 am
The Salyer twin couples pose with their babies for a Christmas photo.
All of the Salyers pose for a Christmas photo. @Salyerstwins / Instagram

If twin brothers marry twin sisters and both couples have babies, what does that make their offspring? Cousins? Siblings? Both?

It’s a bit of a brain tickler, for sure, and one that’s playing out in the United States.

Read more: 6 misconceptions about having twins

Identical twins Briana and Brittany, 35, met identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers, 37, at the 2017 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio. The girls fell for the boys, were proposed to side-by-side, and returned to the Twin Days Festival the following year to be married in a joint wedding.

Story continues below advertisement

Fast-forward a few years, and the sisters each had a baby — albeit three months apart. (Not everything can be totally in sync!)

“You’ve heard the term Irish twins and you’ve heard identical twins and fraternal twins,” Briana Salyers told NBC’s Today. “But we have quaternary twins.”

Quaternary twins are defined as the offspring born less than nine months apart to two sets of identical siblings. They don’t share a womb, or even a parent, but the DNA they inherit from their twin parents makes them not only cousins, but genetic brothers.

Trending Stories

The couples, who share a joint Instagram page, posted the interesting scientific fact alongside a photo of their babies. There’s no denying that Jax and Jett share a resemblance.

Story continues below advertisement

Now both families share a home, a business and, judging by their Instagram account, a wardrobe. Everyone dresses identically to their identical sibling all the time.

“We get asked if we’re twins every day of our lives; we do everything together,” Jeremy told the Smith Mountain Eagle last year. “It’s rare for us not to do even the smallest thing together, like going to the grocery store. We’ve done it that way our whole lives. The girls are the same way. So it was only natural for us to move in together after we were married.”

The couples have also become stars on TLC’s reality show Extreme Sisters.

Story continues below advertisement

Briana told USA Today that both families “hope to be lucky enough to experience overlapping pregnancies together again.”

Read more: ‘Semi-identical’ twins born from 1 egg and 2 sperm

She also told Today that their situation is an exceedingly rare one: “There’s only 300 quaternary marriages known in the history of the world.”

Click to play video: 'Twin sisters take tangible action to fight cancer' Twin sisters take tangible action to fight cancer
Story continues below advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Twins tagsiblings tagIdentical Twins tagbabies born to identical twin parents tagcousins and brothers tagextreme sisters tagidentical twins marry identical twins tagjax and jett tagquaternary twins tagsalyer babies tagsalyer twins tagtwins born to different moms tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers