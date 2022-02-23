Saskatchewan RCMP lay charges in death of teen from Cowessess First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Charges have been laid after an investigation into the death of a male teen from Cowessess First Nation in August 2021.

According to a Saskatchewan RCMP release, around 11 p.m. on August 7, RCMP officers from Broadview, Esterhazy, and Moosomin detachments responded to a complaint of an injured person in a vehicle at a business on Cowessess First Nation.

Read more: 9 years in prison for driver crashed car into south Edmonton Starbucks

The teen was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. RCMP did not provide the name of the deceased.

RCMP have charged Kyla Gambler, 20, from Cowessess First Nation with dangerous operation causing death, two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing death, and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

Gambler is scheduled to appear in Broadview Provincial Court on April 6 at 10 a.m.