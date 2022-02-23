Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan RCMP lay charges in death of teen from Cowessess First Nation

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 5:06 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Kyla Gambler, 20, from Cowessess First Nation is facing six charges in total including dangerous operation causing death following the August 2021 death of a teen boy. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Charges have been laid after an investigation into the death of a male teen from Cowessess First Nation in August 2021.

According to a Saskatchewan RCMP release, around 11 p.m. on August 7, RCMP officers from Broadview, Esterhazy, and Moosomin detachments responded to a complaint of an injured person in a vehicle at a business on Cowessess First Nation.

Read more: 9 years in prison for driver crashed car into south Edmonton Starbucks

The teen was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. RCMP did not provide the name of the deceased.

Trending Stories

RCMP have charged Kyla Gambler, 20, from Cowessess First Nation with dangerous operation causing death, two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing death, and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

Gambler is scheduled to appear in Broadview Provincial Court on April 6 at 10 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Caledon man found guilty of dangerous driving for triple fatal crash in August 2018' Caledon man found guilty of dangerous driving for triple fatal crash in August 2018
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagCowessess First Nation tagBroadview RCMP tagEsterhazy RCMP tagMoosomin RCMP tagdangerous operation causing death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers