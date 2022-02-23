N.B. premier creates new ministerial role, names new public safety minister

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has made a shuffle to his cabinet, splitting up the departments of justice and public safety.

On Wednesday, Higgs announced Carleton MLA Bill Hogan will become minister of public safety with a renewed focus on rural crime and drugs.

In virtual attendance was Lt. Gov. Brenda Murphy alongside the premier and Hogan.

It means Ted Flemming retains the role of justice minister and attorney general.

Read more: Letter shows minister wanted commanding officer of New Brunswick RCMP replaced

“Bill Hogan’s extensive experience as an educator, and as a municipal councillor, has given him direct insight into the connection between mental health the drug trade, crime, and the impact it can have in the youth of our province and the community at large,” Higgs said in a virtual swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The ceremony was virtual because Hogan tested positive for COVID-19.

Higgs said there have been achievements made by the authorities related to drugs in rural communities but said there is more to be done and it can be managed well by Hogan.

“I think it all fits in relation to raising the bar on our commitment to enhance public safety throughout our province and to bring a higher recognition as that as a key priority for us and that we want our people to feel safe in their communities.”

The Higgs government pledged during his 2020 election campaign to wage a war on drugs in the province, even giving the RCMP an additional $4.3 million for cracking down on drug and drug-related crimes.

Hogan, who was speaking virtually on Wednesday, said he believes he is ready to take on the large portfolio.

“It’s a huge challenge,” he said. “They talk about crime, they talk about drug-driven crime. The premier and I have discussed it extensively. I have a planned approach to start to deal with this.”

Hogan did not specify his plans and Higgs said there is no mandate letter assigned to the portfolio yet.