Peterborough convenience store robbed three times in 9 days: police

Peterborough police are investigating a string of robberies at the same convenience store since mid-February.

Since Feb. 14, there have been three reported robberies at the store located in the area of Monaghan Road and Parkhill Road West, police said.

The latest incident occurred on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. Officers learned a woman had entered the store and demanded money before fleeing. No injuries were reported.

The other two incidents occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 and around 8 p.m. on Feb. 19.

In the Feb. 14 incident, police say a woman brandished a knife and demanded money. Police say the same suspect returned to the store on Feb. 19 demanding money and fled. Cash was taken in both incidents.

The woman in each of the incidents was described as being 40-50 years old who was wearing a long black jacket with white interior lining, light blue jeans, grey track pants, black short boots and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca