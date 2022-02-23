Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough convenience store robbed three times in 9 days: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 1:43 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a woman has robbed the same convenience store three times since Feb. 14. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are investigating a string of robberies at the same convenience store since mid-February.

Since Feb. 14, there have been three reported robberies at the store located in the area of Monaghan Road and Parkhill Road West, police said.

The latest incident occurred on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. Officers learned a woman had entered the store and demanded money before fleeing. No injuries were reported.

Read more: 13 firearms still missing from theft of 2,000 in Peterborough: police

The other two incidents occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 14 and around 8 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Trending Stories

In the Feb. 14 incident, police say a woman brandished a knife and demanded money. Police say the same suspect returned to the store on Feb. 19 demanding money and fled. Cash was taken in both incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman in each of the incidents was described as being 40-50 years old who was wearing a long black jacket with white interior lining, light blue jeans, grey track pants, black short boots and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Click to play video: '2,000 firearms stolen from Peterborough-based trucking company' 2,000 firearms stolen from Peterborough-based trucking company
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagRobberies tagParkhill Road tagMonaghan Road tagString of robberies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers