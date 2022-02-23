Alberta budget to include ‘historic’ $1.8B investment to expand Red Deer hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney says Thursday’s budget will include a $1.8-billion investment for the renewal and expansion of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

The premier made the announcement in Red Deer Wednesday morning. Kenney said the $1.8-billion commitment is the single largest taxpayer investment in the history of central Alberta.

“This is a banner day. This is an historic day,” Kenney said. “A great day for Red Deer. A great day for Alberta.”

The premier said $193 million will be spent over the next three years to add 200 new inpatient beds at the central Alberta hospital. The new beds will increase capacity from 370 to 570 beds.

“We need more beds. We need more capacity,” Kenney said.

The multi-year investment will also include new operating rooms, increased surgical capacity and a new cardiac catheterization lab, Kenney said.

“This announcement is life saving,” Red Deer Mayor Ken Johnston said.

Finance Minister Travis Toews said the expansion in Red Deer will also help take pressure off hospitals in Calgary and Edmonton.

The Red Deer hospital renewal project is part of the government’s overall commitment to increase health-care capacity across Alberta, Kenney explained.

Thursday’s budget will see “even more historic” spending on Alberta’s health-care system, Kenney said.

