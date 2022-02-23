Ontario NDP to introduce anti-Islamophobia bill

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario’s New Democrats intend to table legislation today aimed at fighting Islamophobia and other hate crimes.

The official Opposition party says its bill would establish a provincial review of hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents that happen in Ontario.

It would also designate safe zones around houses of worship, prevent white supremacist groups from registering as societies and establish an anti-racism council that would give input on government policies.

The bill comes after calls for legislation to take concrete action against Islamophobia.

Four members of a Muslim family were killed by a truck in London, Ont., last June in an attack police allege was motivated by hate and another man was stabbed and killed outside a Toronto mosque in 2020.

The NDP’s bill was created with the National Council of Canadian Muslims.