Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario NDP to introduce anti-Islamophobia bill

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2022 11:35 am
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath looks on inside the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto, Ont. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Ontario’s New Democrats intend to table legislation Wednesday aimed at fighting Islamophobia and other hate crimes.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jack Boland POOL IMAGE. View image in full screen
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath looks on inside the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto, Ont. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Ontario’s New Democrats intend to table legislation Wednesday aimed at fighting Islamophobia and other hate crimes.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jack Boland POOL IMAGE.

TORONTO — Ontario’s New Democrats intend to table legislation today aimed at fighting Islamophobia and other hate crimes.

The official Opposition party says its bill would establish a provincial review of hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents that happen in Ontario.

It would also designate safe zones around houses of worship, prevent white supremacist groups from registering as societies and establish an anti-racism council that would give input on government policies.

Trending Stories

The bill comes after calls for legislation to take concrete action against Islamophobia.

Read more: ‘Sky is crying’: Muslim community in fear after deadly London, Ont., attack

Four members of a Muslim family were killed by a truck in London, Ont., last June in an attack police allege was motivated by hate and another man was stabbed and killed outside a Toronto mosque in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP’s bill was created with the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagNDP tagMuslim tagIslamophobia tagNew Democratic Party tagIslam tagontario ndp tagHate Crimes tagHate tagOntario New Democrats tagHate-motivated Incidents tagOntario opposition tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers