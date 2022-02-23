Menu

Canada

Calgary man dead after collision with semi near Jasper

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 1:46 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: An RCMP officer's shoulder patch. Global News

RCMP said white-out conditions were present at the time of a fatal crash between a semi and passenger vehicle Sunday.

Around 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 20, Jasper and Hinton RCMP along with the Jasper Fire Department and EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16, roughly 1 kilometre west of Jasper House.

According to a news release, an eastbound semi and westbound passenger vehicle collided head-on and damage to the passenger vehicle hampered efforts of witnesses and first responders to extract the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the driver who was then taken by EMS to an area hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Edmonton.

The 38-year-old man from Calgary was pronounced dead in hospital. RCMP said the name of the victim will not be released.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not physically injured.

Police added roads were icy at the time of the collision due to rain and snow followed by freezing temperatures.

Jasper RCMP with the assistance of the RCMP forensic collision reconstruction unit continue to investigate the collision. The Edmonton office of the Chief Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
