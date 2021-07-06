Menu

Serious collision shuts down Highway 16 near Jasper airport

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 6, 2021 5:17 pm
File: RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File: RCMP cruiser. Global News

A serious collision involving four vehicles led to the closure of Highway 16 near Jasper Tuesday afternoon.

At around 12:20 p.m., Jasper RCMP received a 911 call about a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 16 near the Jasper airport.

The collision occurred about 15 kilometres east of the Jasper townsite, according to 511 Alberta.

RCMP say vehicles heading east on the highway slowed down for wildlife crossing the highway when the serious collision between four vehicles occurred.

It’s not known how many people were involved in the collision, but the RCMP said two people were seriously injured.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene but the RCMP did not say how many people were transported from the scene. Global News has reached out to STARS for more information.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police said Highway 16 was expected to be closed for about six hours while the investigation continues.

Traffic in the area is being diverted around the collision site.

More to come…

