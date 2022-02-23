Teen driver charged after SUV flipped in parking lot of Hamilton mall: police

Send this page to someone via email

A teen accused of flipping an SUV in the parking lot of Lime Ridge Mall on the weekend is facing a stunt driving charge, according to Hamilton Police (HPS).

The service shared a picture of the damaged vehicle in a social media post on Tuesday and suggested it was the result of a 17-year-old doing “donuts” out front of the mall.

“The vehicle was towed and will be held for 14 days,” the post said.

“Try explaining that to your parents.”

Read more: Stricter stunt driving regulations go into effect in Ontario

Hamilton police spokesperson Const. Indy Bharaj said police became aware of the crash after a witness reached out via 911 around 10 p.m. on Feb 20.

Story continues below advertisement

Police found a motor vehicle flipped over on the passenger side, Bharaj said. “There were five passengers inside.”

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

The incident falls under the province’s traffic act due to the vehicle’s proximity to a local highway, according to Bharaj.

The vehicle was towed and is being held for 14 days.

Ontario’s stunt driving laws got tougher in September, with harsher penalties including 30-day licence suspensions and vehicle impounds for up to two weeks — up from seven days and one week, respectively.

Teen doing donuts in a mall parking lot, flips SUV . The vehicle was towed and will be held for 14 days. Try explaining that to your parents.😳 pic.twitter.com/1cTGuTPXts — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 22, 2022

Advertisement