Ontario unveils EV charging stations at 6 ONroute locations

Electric vehicle owners now have more options to charge up their cars along highways 401 and 400.

Wednesday, the province announced the six first ONroute charging stations in Cambridge South, Cambridge North, West Lorne, Dutton, Odessa and Napanee. The announcement was made at the Odessa ONroute.

“Ontario is building critical infrastructure in convenient and accessible locations like ONroute stops along our highways,” said Todd Smith, minister of energy. “Beginning today, drivers can pull into an ONroute station along our province’s busiest highway to grab a coffee or a meal while charging their car, making it easier to explore Ontario or visit family and friends.

“These new EV fast-charging stations will boost EV ownership, support Ontario’s growing EV manufacturing industry and reduce emissions.”

The announcement is the first of a series of investments in EV charging stations across all ONroute locations. The plan is to have 69 chargers built across all 23 locations.

“This is good news for drivers, as they’ll now be able to charge up their vehicle at several ONroute locations across the province, including at either Odessa or Napanee,” said Daryl Kramp, MPP for Hastings—Lennox and Addington. “Increasing choice and convenience for local drivers means that it will be easier for families to charge up for a road trip and make electric vehicle ownership a more realistic choice for families.”

The Ivy Charging Network, a joint venture between Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation (OPG), will be responsible for the installation, ownership and operation of the fast chargers located at the 20 initial ONroute locations.

According to the province, Ivy’s fast chargers charge 30 cents a minute to charge an electric vehicle.

They add that with a fast charger most drivers can get a 150-kilometre range of charge for as little as $7, depending on their vehicle.