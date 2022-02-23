Montreal man wrongfully accused in attempted murder of police officer reaches settlement with city

The law firm representing Mamadi Camara, a man who was mistakenly arrested in the attempted murder of a Montreal police officer in January 2021, announced Wednesday that a settlement has been reached between the victim, his family and the City of Montreal.

Camara sued the City of Montreal and the Quebec Crown’s prosecutor office for faults committed by police officers of the Montreal police as well as criminal and penal prosecuting attorneys.

The firm of Arsenault Dufresne Wee says the agreement puts an end to legal proceedings. The agreement only mentions the City of Montreal.

Mamadi Camara was arrested on Jan. 28, 2021 for attempted murder. He was pulled out of his car window and his cheek was injured while he was on the ground.

Camara was then held in detention for six days. Montreal police announced on Feb.5 that Camara had been exonerated and the charges against him were dropped — a move that came two days after the province’s Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) had filed a stay of proceedings.

Montreal police Chief Sylvain Caron met with Camara on Feb. 8 to apologize on behalf of the police force.

Law firm Arsenault Dufresne Wee said Camara does not wish to disclose the amount of the settlement and will not comment further. Camara and his relatives are satisfied since the agreement allows them to put an end to legal proceedings, according to his lawyers.

The law firm said Camara also thanks the Quebec population for the support they gave to him, which he described as an important source of comfort for him and his loved ones.

