Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Curtis Sagmoen in court on a charge of assaulting a peace officer

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 8:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Curtis Sagmoen in court on assault charge' Curtis Sagmoen in court on assault charge
WATCH: Accused of assaulting a peace officer, Curtis Sagmoen appeared before a judge in provincial court in Vernon Tuesday. Before a potential full trial can get underway, his lawyer plans to challenge a search warrant and arrests connected to the case.

Curtis Sagmoen was back in a Vernon, B.C. courtroom on Tuesday for legal proceedings ahead of a potential full trial.

He’s accused of assaulting a peace officer in October 2020.

The assault allegedly took place just over a week after police took the unusual step of issuing a public warning involving Sagmoen.

Read more: Sex workers warned to avoid area in Salmon Arm, B.C., where Curtis Sagmoen lives

RCMP warned sex trade workers not to respond to requests for service from the rural North Okanagan area where Sagmoen lived as he was under a probation order not to have contact with people who work in the sex trade.

The North Okanagan man has been convicted of assault causing bodily harm and using a firearm during an offence, in cases where the victims were sex trade workers.

Story continues below advertisement

Sagmoen’s lawyer told the court the assault is alleged to have occurred after police entered a property, having already determined reasonable and probable grounds for an arrest on an allegation of breach of probation.

However, before lawyers make arguments about the alleged assault itself, defence council is seeking to challenge both a search warrant and the legality of Sagmoen’s two arrests.

Read more: Curtis Sagmoen sentenced, but walks free for time served in B.C. Supreme Court trial

Notably, Sagmoen is not facing a breach of probation charge.

Sagmoen’s legal proceedings have generated a lot of public attention since remains of a missing teen, 18-year-old Traci Genereaux, were found on Sagmoen’s family farm in 2017.

No one has been charged in connection with her death.

Tuesday’s court appearances were brief.

Legal proceedings related to the assault charge are expected to continue Wednesday.

Sagmoen has yet to enter a plea.

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagVernon tagspallumcheen tagcharge tagVernon News tagCurtis Sagmoen tagassaulting a peace officer tagVernon Court House tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers