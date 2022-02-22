Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Keremeos, B.C. home

Send this page to someone via email

A home in Keremeos, B.C., is the scene of an investigation after a man was found dead on Sunday night.

Police say they were called to the home in the 100-block of 9th Avenue around 11 p.m., for reports of an unresponsive man.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate what police are saying is homicide.

“Initial belief of investigators is that this was an isolated and targeted incident – likely between people who were known to each other. We don’t believe there is any risk to the general public,” said BC RCMP S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“Evidence at the scene led investigators to believe that his death may have been criminally linked. With that in mind, Southeast District Major Crime investigators were called in to assist in the investigation.”

Police say the man was discovered inside the home and had died before emergency services arrived.

They have not released his name or age. Police have also not confirmed any potential suspect or motive.

“It is too preliminary in order to identify any suspects in this case or possible motive, that would of course be a part of the investigative follow up as we move forward. There have been no arrests to date,” said Shoihet.

Investigators are expected to be in the area for several days collecting evidence.

Police went door to door on Tuesday talking with neighbors who might have seen or heard something.

Global News spoke to neighbors who say this area is normally pretty quiet.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact RCMP OR crime stoppers.

