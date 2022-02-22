Hastings-Lennox and Addington MPP Daryl Kramp will not seek re-election

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the end of the political road for Hastings-Lennox and Addington MPP Daryl Kramp.

The long-time area representative has announced he will not be seeking re-election this June.

The 74-year-old says he’s retiring for health and family reasons, adding it’s time to start a new chapter in his life.

“Very few, maybe less than a handful of people, have ever had the privilege of serving municipally, federally and provincially, so you get a real cross-section of the responsibilities,” says Kramp. “To have that privilege, it’s an incredible, incredible honour. But it also … has equally demanding responsibilities.”

Kramp has represented the riding since 2004, first as a Conservative MP in Ottawa and in 2018 he was elected as a provincial member.

