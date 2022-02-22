Menu

Politics

Hastings-Lennox and Addington MPP Daryl Kramp will not seek re-election

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 7:48 pm
Hastings-Lennox and Addington MPP Daryl Kramp will not seek re-election - image
FILE

It’s the end of the political road for Hastings-Lennox and Addington MPP Daryl Kramp.

Read more: Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislature

The long-time area representative has announced he will not be seeking re-election this June.

The 74-year-old says he’s retiring for health and family reasons, adding it’s time to start a new chapter in his life.

“Very few, maybe less than a handful of people, have ever had the privilege of serving municipally, federally and provincially, so you get a real cross-section of the responsibilities,” says Kramp. “To have that privilege, it’s an incredible, incredible honour. But it also … has equally demanding responsibilities.”

Read more: Ontario legislators set to return Tuesday for pre-election session

Kramp has represented the riding since 2004, first as a Conservative MP in Ottawa and in 2018 he was elected as a provincial member.

More information on the upcoming provincial election is available on the Elections Ontario website.

