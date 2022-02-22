Menu

Politics

Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2022 5:19 pm
Click to play video: 'MPPs ask integrity commissioner to investigate Hillier’s social media posts' MPPs ask integrity commissioner to investigate Hillier’s social media posts
WATCH ABOVE: (Oct. 25, 2021) MPPs ask integrity commissioner to investigate Hillier's social media posts – Oct 25, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario’s legislature has unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar an independent member from eastern Ontario from participating in the chamber.

A motion moved by Government House Leader Paul Calandra says the house expresses its disapproval of Randy Hillier’s “continued disreputable conduct.”

It calls on him to apologize for what Calandra called racist and discriminatory statements about federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, and for social media posts that Calandra says were insinuating a call to violence.

Read more: Canada’s public safety minister calls for removal of Hillier ‘hate’ tweet about Alghabra

The motion says the Speaker is authorized to not recognize Hillier in the legislature until the member for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston publishes written apologies and the Speaker is satisfied of their sincerity.

Hillier has frequently posted COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories throughout the pandemic, has been ticketed for allegedly breaking public health rules, and has more recently supported and attended the Ottawa occupation by anti-vaccine mandate protesters.

Hillier apologized in November for a post in which he used names and photos of people who had died to suggest without evidence that they had died due to COVID-19 vaccination.

Click to play video: '‘The cheese slipped off the cracker’: Doug Ford slams Randy Hillier, recent controversy' ‘The cheese slipped off the cracker’: Doug Ford slams Randy Hillier, recent controversy
‘The cheese slipped off the cracker’: Doug Ford slams Randy Hillier, recent controversy – Oct 22, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
