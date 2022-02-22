Menu

Extreme cold warnings issued for Edmonton, Calgary, most of Alberta

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 22, 2022 5:54 pm
Edmonton yeg cold weather carbon emissions View image in full screen
File: A photo of a building in Edmonton taken on Dec. 27, 2021. Global News

The majority of Alberta has been placed under extreme cold warnings as temperatures are expected to plunge Tuesday night.

Extreme wind chill values near -40 are expected, Environment Canada warned.

“Arctic air will keep temperatures well below average for another night in much of Alberta,” Global News chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

There were a few regions in northwest Alberta that were not included in the warnings as of about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. A full list is available on the Environment Canada website.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” the weather agency said.

“Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.”

To stay warm, Albertans are encouraged to dress in warm layers that can be removed if they get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

The cold weather is expected to be short as Beyer is forecasting temperatures near or above 0 C by Friday.

