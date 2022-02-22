Extreme cold warnings issued for Edmonton, Calgary, most of Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The majority of Alberta has been placed under extreme cold warnings as temperatures are expected to plunge Tuesday night.

Extreme wind chill values near -40 are expected, Environment Canada warned.

“Arctic air will keep temperatures well below average for another night in much of Alberta,” Global News chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

WInd chill for Edmonton will be getting close to -40 for parts over the overnight period. Extreme cold warning issued for the majority of Alberta tonight. #abroads #yeg #yegwx #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/WnBxGCNSmf — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyer) February 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

There were a few regions in northwest Alberta that were not included in the warnings as of about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. A full list is available on the Environment Canada website.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk,” the weather agency said.

“Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.”

0:59 Recognizing the signs of frostbite and hypothermia Recognizing the signs of frostbite and hypothermia – Jan 14, 2020

To stay warm, Albertans are encouraged to dress in warm layers that can be removed if they get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

The cold weather is expected to be short as Beyer is forecasting temperatures near or above 0 C by Friday.