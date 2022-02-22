Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police give protesters eviction notice after three-week demonstration

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 5:27 pm
People rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions outside the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. View image in full screen
People rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions outside the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

Winnipeg police are warning protesters at Broadway and Memorial Boulevard they need to vacate the area by Wednesday evening or risk criminal charges.

The protest, in support of the larger anti-vaccine mandate protest in Ottawa, which was recently dispersed by police in that city, has been going on in downtown Winnipeg for weeks.

In a letter delivered to protesters Tuesday, police said all vehicles, tractors, trailers and other structures need to be moved out by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Winnipeg police to continue negotiation process with protesters, chief says

“Over the last three weeks, the Winnipeg Police Service has worked to balance your right to protest while protecting the rights of residents affected by protest activity,” the letter said.

“Your ongoing presence and blocking of streets is interfering with the lawful use and enjoyment of personal and public property.”

Story continues below advertisement

If protesters refuse, police said, they could receive Criminal Code charges including mischief and intimidation, and have their vehicles seized.

Trending Stories

There are also potential Manitoba Highway Traffic Act and City of Winnipeg by-laws they could be violating.

At a press conference last week, police chief Danny Smyth said Winnipeg cops intended to continue their strategy of negotiating with the protesters — which Smyth said had seen some positive results — and didn’t feel that the federal Emergencies Act, invoked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, would be needed here in Winnipeg.

In the letter to protesters Tuesday, police cited their authority under the Emergencies Act to seize vehicles and equipment, as well as to freeze assets.

Police have acknowledged the large amount of public concern over the way they’ve approached the situation — including from the city’s mayor and council, who have called for an end to the demonstration — but as of Friday’s press conference, were unwilling to share any details Friday on whether tickets have been issued or arrests have been made to date.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police to continue negotiation process with protesters, chief says' Winnipeg police to continue negotiation process with protesters, chief says
Winnipeg police to continue negotiation process with protesters, chief says

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin Trudeau tagWinnipeg police tagProtest tagManitoba Legislature tagcrime in winnipeg tagTrucker Protest tagEmergencies Act tagDanny Smyth tagMemorial Boulevard tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers