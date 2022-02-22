Winnipeg police give protesters eviction notice after three-week demonstration

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are warning protesters at Broadway and Memorial Boulevard they need to vacate the area by Wednesday evening or risk criminal charges.

The protest, in support of the larger anti-vaccine mandate protest in Ottawa, which was recently dispersed by police in that city, has been going on in downtown Winnipeg for weeks.

In a letter delivered to protesters Tuesday, police said all vehicles, tractors, trailers and other structures need to be moved out by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“Over the last three weeks, the Winnipeg Police Service has worked to balance your right to protest while protecting the rights of residents affected by protest activity,” the letter said.

“Your ongoing presence and blocking of streets is interfering with the lawful use and enjoyment of personal and public property.”

If protesters refuse, police said, they could receive Criminal Code charges including mischief and intimidation, and have their vehicles seized.

There are also potential Manitoba Highway Traffic Act and City of Winnipeg by-laws they could be violating.

At a press conference last week, police chief Danny Smyth said Winnipeg cops intended to continue their strategy of negotiating with the protesters — which Smyth said had seen some positive results — and didn’t feel that the federal Emergencies Act, invoked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, would be needed here in Winnipeg.

In the letter to protesters Tuesday, police cited their authority under the Emergencies Act to seize vehicles and equipment, as well as to freeze assets.

Police have acknowledged the large amount of public concern over the way they’ve approached the situation — including from the city’s mayor and council, who have called for an end to the demonstration — but as of Friday’s press conference, were unwilling to share any details Friday on whether tickets have been issued or arrests have been made to date.

