Northern Alberta county says it will no longer hire businesses with vaccination policies

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s largest and most northern county says it is no longer working with local businesses that have a mandatory vaccination policy.

Mackenzie County says businesses that require employees, contractors or subcontractors to show proof of vaccination in workplaces or on work sites will not be hired to provide goods or services.

Read more: Councillor in northern Alberta county shares Facebook post asking people not to get tested for coronavirus

The county’s council approved the policy on Feb. 16.

A spokesperson for the county says in a letter that vaccine mandates violate personal rights and freedoms and will not be tolerated.

Story continues below advertisement

The county has the lowest vaccination rate in Alberta.

Just over 38 per cent of the roughly 9, 500 people who live in the county have had their first COVID-19 shot.