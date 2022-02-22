SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Northern Alberta county says it will no longer hire businesses with vaccination policies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2022 2:05 pm
A nurse administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool. View image in full screen
A nurse administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool. AV

Alberta’s largest and most northern county says it is no longer working with local businesses that have a mandatory vaccination policy.

Mackenzie County says businesses that require employees, contractors or subcontractors to show proof of vaccination in workplaces or on work sites will not be hired to provide goods or services.

Read more: Councillor in northern Alberta county shares Facebook post asking people not to get tested for coronavirus

The county’s council approved the policy on Feb. 16.

A spokesperson for the county says in a letter that vaccine mandates violate personal rights and freedoms and will not be tolerated.

Trending Stories

Read more: Mackenzie County reeve criticizes COVID-19 restrictions, says coronavirus has turned people into ‘gutless sheep’

Story continues below advertisement

The county has the lowest vaccination rate in Alberta.

Just over 38 per cent of the roughly 9, 500 people who live in the county have had their first COVID-19 shot.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
