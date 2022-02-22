Quebec to table spring budget on March 22

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government will table its upcoming spring budget on March 22.

Finance Minister Eric Girard made the announcement Tuesday at the provincial legislature in Quebec City. It will be his fourth budget since taking on that role.

Premier François Legault said his government was “very conscious” of the impact of inflation and said that it has been a difficult financial period for many Quebecers.

“We will help you,” Legaut said. “Just be patient for the March 22.”

The upcoming budget is expected to be the Legault government’s last before a provincial election in the fall.

Last November, Girard provided an upbeat economic update compared to previous budgets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Quebec’s deficit is forecast to be $6.8 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, down from a projection of $8.3 billion in the 2021 spring budget. Girard credited a “fantastic” economic rebound, saying it put more money in government coffers.

At the time, Girard said his plan was to balance the books by the 2027-28 fiscal year.

—with files from The Canadian Press