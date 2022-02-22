Menu

Canada

Quebec to table spring budget on March 22

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 2:40 pm
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard and Quebec Premier Francois Legault, right, each hold a copy of the budget speech, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Premier's office in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard and Quebec Premier Francois Legault, right, each hold a copy of the budget speech, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Premier's office in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

The Quebec government will table its upcoming spring budget on March 22.

Finance Minister Eric Girard made the announcement Tuesday at the provincial legislature in Quebec City. It will be his fourth budget since taking on that role.

Premier François Legault said his government was “very conscious” of the impact of inflation and said that it has been a difficult financial period for many Quebecers.

“We will help you,” Legaut said. “Just be patient for the March 22.”

The upcoming budget is expected to be the Legault government’s last before a provincial election in the fall.

Last November, Girard provided an upbeat economic update compared to previous budgets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Quebec’s deficit is forecast to be $6.8 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, down from a projection of $8.3 billion in the 2021 spring budget. Girard credited a “fantastic” economic rebound, saying it put more money in government coffers.

At the time, Girard said his plan was to balance the books by the 2027-28 fiscal year.

—with files from The Canadian Press

