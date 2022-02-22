1 dead following head-on collision in Trent Hills: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a collision in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Friday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP , around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on collision involving a pickup truck and car on County Road 35 between Godolphin and Woodview roads, about 7 kilometres west of Campbellford.

Police say two occupants in the car were initially transported to hospital where the passenger was pronounced deceased. The driver remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, police said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.