Traffic

1 dead following head-on collision in Trent Hills: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 22, 2022 11:23 am
Click to play video: '1 dead following collision west of Campbellford in Trent Hills: Northumberland OPP' 1 dead following collision west of Campbellford in Trent Hills: Northumberland OPP
Northumberland OPP say one person died following a head-on collision between a car and a pickup truck on County Road 35 in Trent Hills on Feb. 18, 2022.

One person is dead following a collision in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Friday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP , around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on collision involving a pickup truck and car on County Road 35 between Godolphin and Woodview roads, about 7 kilometres west of Campbellford.

Police say two occupants in the car were initially transported to hospital where the passenger was pronounced deceased. The driver remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Cobourg man, 19, dead following crash in Port Hope: police

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, police said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
