Cobourg man, 19, dead following crash in Port Hope: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont., man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Port Hope on Monday night.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, around 10 p.m. officers responded to a reported single-vehicle crash in the area of Robertson Street and Mill Street South.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The municipal police contacted Northumberland OPP to assist with the investigation into the circumstances leading up to the crash.

“Initial information is that a CN Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Peter Street in Port Hope when the vehicle fled,” Port Hope police stated Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“The exact series of events that occurred are currently under investigation by the PHPS.”

Police say Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit did not invoke its mandate for the collision as the CN Police Service is federally regulated and the SIU has no jurisdiction in the case. The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving Ontario police that have resulted in death, serious injury, alleged sexual assault or firearm discharge at a person.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Port Hope Police Service at 905-885-8123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.