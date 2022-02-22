Fully loaded snow truck tips over on Taschereau Boulevard, causing rush-hour highway closure

Send this page to someone via email

A snow removal operation went horribly wrong Tuesday morning when a loading truck tipped over onto its side in Longueuil.

The fully loaded truck and its contents toppled over, causing the complete closure of Taschereau Boulevard near Highway 134, next to the foot of the Jacques-Cartier bridge.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m., according to Longueuil police.

Work crews spent several hours removing the mountains of snow that spilled onto the roadway, closing all lanes for a time.

Taschereau Boulevard towards Highway 132 was reopened at around 9 a.m. to traffic after being closed for several hours during the morning rush hour.

According to officials, no one was injured in the incident.