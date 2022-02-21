Kamloops mother returning to court for compensation after son brutally beaten

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of a Kamloops man who suffered life-altering injuries in a June 2016 attack is headed to court in April to fight for assets she alleges were hidden in the lead-up to a successful civil suit.

A trial date of April 4, 2022, has been set for Sue Simpson, the mother of 23-year-old Jessie Simpson, to try and access the house that her son’s attacker sold to his parents in the aftermath of the brutal beating. The trial is expected to last four days.

In a civil suit filed in 2020, Jessie and Sue Simpson claimed that on Jan. 17, 2017, Kristopher Teichrieb and Mandy Windis transferred their Clifford Avenue home, then valued at $587,000, to Kristopher’s parents, Korneilius Teichrieb and Cheryle Teichrieb, for $1. The transfer was registered Aug. 25, 2017.

“The transfer of Clifford Avenue by Kristopher Teichrieb and Mandy Windis was made with the intent of delaying, hindering or defeating the recovery of damages that Simpson will be awarded in the civil action together with other claims or damages that Simpson is to receive in compensation for the injuries inflicted on him by Kristopher Teichrieb,” the claim read.

“The Teichriebs participated in the transfer of Clifford Avenue for the express purpose of defeating any future claims brought by Simpson. The Teichriebs knew that receiving Clifford Avenue for no consideration reduced Kristopher Teichrieb’s assets such that he would be rendered insolvent, to the prejudice of Simpson.”

This preceded civil action in the Supreme Court of B.C on Feb 20, 2018, when Simpson successfully sued for damages for personal injury and loss that her son sustained as a result of the assault, which Kristopher pleaded guilty to Oct. 23, 2018.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge awarded nearly $7 million to Simpson. Damages include $3 million for future care, $1.5 million for health-care services, $1.3 million for loss of future income, and approximately $400,000 for pain and suffering. Simpson said she’s never seen that money.

At 23 years old, Jessie has been in a care facility generally reserved for the elderly going on five and a half years, recovering from a June 2016 attack that left him without the ability walk and, for a time, talk.

He had wandered through Kristopher Teichrieb’s yard in Kamloops that night after a high school grad party and the 39-year-old mistook the teen for a thief, chased him down and beat him with his fists and a baseball bat.

Simpson suffered catastrophic injuries, including a skull fracture and significant brain swelling, which left him in a coma for nine months. Simpson will need 24-hour care for the rest of his life.

Teichrieb was sentenced to seven years in prison. He has been living in a halfway house since his statutory release in April 2021.