Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial date set for Kelowna woman charged with killing husband

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 3:36 pm
Photo of an RCMP vehicle in front of a residence. View image in full screen
The Kelowna RCMP was called to a residence in the 600 block of Bechard Road. Investigators found the body of a deceased man whose death is believed to be suspicious. Klaudia Van Emmerik/Global News

A Kelowna woman charged with the October 2021 killing of her husband will be tried by a jury of her peers next year, according to court records.

Billie Jo Bennett, 54, will stand trial for the second-degree murder of James Wesley Bennett on Jan. 9, 2023. She already opted to be tried by a jury.

Bennett was charged in early December 2021, though she was first arrested in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 18, 2021, homicide in the 600 block of Bechard Road.

Read more: Woman charged in Kelowna, B.C. homicide headed straight to judge and jury trial

She was released the next day when the BC Prosecution Service failed to come up with charges and Supt. Kara Triance called a press conference on Oct. 22, 2021, to address questions raised in the wake of the investigation that seemingly hit an impasse.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act shortly after, but at that point, RCMP officers were cut out of the loop, Triance said at the time.

“So often, it is these systems that we are caught between,” Triance said.

READ MORE: Woman charged with murder of Kelowna man

“The police are left between the health-care system, which is burdened by the constraints that it has, and the justice system, where there are a lot of restrictions and increasingly closed doors of remand centres that are full of policies and directives that I believe are important, and modernizing our justice system, but leaving individuals at large in their community.”

This “frustrating situation” is affecting the way RCMP can keep the community safe, she said, eroding the sense of safety for residents.

Bennett currently remains in custody.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagMental Health tagMurder tagKelowna Crime tagSupt. Kara Triance tagBechard Road tagBillie Jo Bennett tagbillie jo bennett trial tagJames Wesley Bennett tagJames Wesley Bennett death tagK file tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers