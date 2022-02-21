Menu

Fire

British Columbia set to move to year-round BC Wildfire Service

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 4:47 pm
Click to play video: '2021: Wildfires rip through BC' 2021: Wildfires rip through BC
2021 was a big year for the country and us here in the Okanagan. Wrapping up our coverage of this year's fire season, Sydney Morton reminds us what we have overcome this year. – Dec 27, 2021

As wildfire seasons in British Columbia continue to start sooner and last longer the province is significantly altering the BC Wildfire Service.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson announced on Monday the provincial budget would include the significant funding shift.

Robinson is set to present the 2022 BC Budget on Tuesday afternoon.

Read more: 2021 fire season ‘tremendously challenging,’ but not worst on record: BC Wildfire Service report

Additional details, including how much funding will be earmarked for the move and how many staff will be hired, will be in the budget.

“It is a fundamental change, a real shift, that will see B.C. move from a reactive to a proactive approach,” Robinson said.

“It will ensure that B.C. Wildfire Service has trained staff able to both prepare for and respond to wildfires.”

The BC General Employees Union (BCGEU) has been calling on the province to make more permanent positions within the BC Wildfire Service.

Trending Stories

The jobs would allow for more time planning and mitigating for the wildfire season, as well as help deal with other disasters including flooding.

Click to play video: 'BC Wildfire Service said it is concerned about fatigue among crew members' BC Wildfire Service said it is concerned about fatigue among crew members
BC Wildfire Service said it is concerned about fatigue among crew members – Aug 19, 2021

The province declared a provincial state of emergency last summer due to the third most destructive season ever recorded.

“It is an investment. It is an example of the kind of changes we need to make to strengthen our defenses as we continue the fight against climate change,” Robinson said.

Currently, around 2,000 staff worked for BC Wildfire Service last year but only 267 hold a year-round position.

The BCGEU found 69 per cent of people in the province believe the BC Wildfire Service doesn’t have enough staff and nine out of ten B.C. residents support more compensation for BC Wildfire Service workers.

