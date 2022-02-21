Police watchdog reviewing arrest in Salmon Arm

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was injured while being taken into custody by Salmon Arm RCMP. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in to investigate.

At around 9:15 p.m. on Feb.13, police were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of 27 Street NE.

1:09 IIO clears Kelowna RCMP officer in shooting of homeless man IIO clears Kelowna RCMP officer in shooting of homeless man – Dec 6, 2018

“Officers located several people at the residence, and one woman who was reportedly intoxicated was asked to leave,” the IIO said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police report that when the woman declined to depart, she was placed under arrest and sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury while being taken into custody. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.”

0:57 IIO called to police involved shooting in Chilliwack IIO called to police involved shooting in Chilliwack – Jan 12, 2021

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information about the incident to contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.