Police watchdog reviewing arrest in Salmon Arm

A woman was injured while being taken into custody by Salmon Arm RCMP. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in to investigate.
At around 9:15 p.m. on Feb.13, police were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of 27 Street NE.
“Officers located several people at the residence, and one woman who was reportedly intoxicated was asked to leave,” the IIO said in a press release.
“Police report that when the woman declined to depart, she was placed under arrest and sustained a serious but not life-threatening injury while being taken into custody. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.”
The IIO is asking any person with relevant information about the incident to contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.
