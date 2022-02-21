Significant rainfall predicted for London, Ont. area Monday into Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Ont., and the surrounding area.

Meteorologists say the area can expect significant rainfall starting Monday night lasting until Tuesday night.

Up to 15 to 25 mm of rain is possible.

Environment Canada says the frozen ground may have a reduced ability to absorb the rainfall.

There is also a risk of light freezing rain Monday night.

The special weather statement also impacts Parkhill, Komoka and Strathroy.

Meteorologists say London is expecting a low of 2 C overnight Monday, a high of 8 C on Tuesday and a low of -4 C Tuesday night.

