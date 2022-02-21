Man faces more charges in sexual assault investigation, RCMP looking for N.S. victims

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta man with links to Nova Scotia is facing more charges as part of a 10-month sexual assault investigation.

Christopher Brian Godfrey, 44, is further charged with fraud, extortion, and two counts of criminal harassment. Bonnyville RCMP in Alberta say this is the result of allegations by additional victims.

Read more: Police search for Nova Scotian victims after Alberta man charged with sexual assault

Godfrey was initially charged last month with sexual assault, fraud over $5,000 and extortion after allegedly using “various aliases online to gain access to a number of victims and commit sexual offences,” according to RCMP.

Godfrey’s known aliases include “Lucas Kennedy” and “Lucas Jacknife.”

Police in Nova Scotia say Godfrey used to live in the province. They encourage anyone who may have been a victim to come forward by calling their local police or RCMP detachment.

Story continues below advertisement

In January, Godfrey was released on a cash bail and a number of conditions, including not possessing any weapons, not having a computer in his home, and to only use the telephone function on his phone except for work purposes.

He is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Tuesday.

— with a file from Alex Cooke