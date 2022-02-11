Police search for Nova Scotian victims after Alberta man charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking potential victims to come forward after a man in Alberta was charged last month with sexual assault and other offences.

On Jan. 18, the RCMP in Bonnyville, Alta., announced they had concluded a 10-month sexual assault investigation against 44-year-old Christopher Brian Godfey.

He was charged with sexual assault, fraud over $5,000 and extortion after allegedly using “various aliases online to gain access to a number of victims and commit sexual offences.”

According to the initial release from the Bonnyville RCMP, Godfrey’s known aliases include “Lucas Kennedy” and “Lucas Jacknife.”

On Friday, the Nova Scotia RCMP shared that Godfrey previously lived in Nova Scotia and encouraged anyone who may have been a victim to come forward by contacting their local police or RCMP detachment.

“Police want victims to know that they can contact them and discuss an incident before making a decision to further participate in the investigation and court process,” the release said.

In January, Godfrey was released on a cash bail and a number of conditions, including not possessing any weapons, not having a computer in his home, and to only use the telephone function on his phone except for work purposes.

He is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Feb. 22.