Weather

Significant rainfall expected for Toronto beginning Monday night into Tuesday

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 21, 2022 8:27 am
People cross the street as they trudge through falling hail, snow, and rain in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, April 14, 2018. View image in full screen
People cross the street as they trudge through falling hail, snow, and rain in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Cole Burston / The Canadian Press

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto that significant rainfail is on the way.

The weather agency said rain is expected to begin Monday night and persist through Tuesday.

It is forecasted that about 15 to 25 mm of rain will fall during that period.

Environment Canada warns “the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.”

Read more: Flooding in Brampton community prompts evacuation, around 100 homes affected

There is a risk of freezing rain for Monday night in Toronto and for other parts of southern Ontario.

Toronto is expected to see a low of -1 C Monday night. Tuesday is expected to see a high of 8 and a low of -3 in the evening.

