Crime

Petawawa man facing manslaughter charges in vehicular death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2022 7:59 am
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police.

RENFREW, Ont. — Provincial police have charged a 27-year-old Petawawa, Ont., man with manslaughter and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

They say the charges were laid after officers responded on Saturday to a death at Renfrew Victoria Hospital.

Renfrew County OPP say investigators determined the person who died was struck while outside a vehicle on Highway 17 in Horton Township.

Trending Stories

The victim has since been identified as 29-year-old Jordana Yakabuskie of Petawawa.

Read more: School bus filled with kids slides off road into ditch in Petawawa, Ont.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Pembroke, Ont., on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone who recorded dashcam video while driving on Highway 17 between Gillan Rd. and Goshen Rd. on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. to call them.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
